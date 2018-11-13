Beacon lighting ceremony marking First World War centenary held in Salt Hill Park

A beacon lighting ceremony was held in Salt Hill Park on Sunday evening to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) hosted the ceremony in line with beacon lighting events across the country.

Slough Borough councillors read First World War poetry and gave a roll call of everyone from Slough who gave their lives during the war.

Candles were also lit to remember the dead.

The ceremony came after a Remembrance Day service in the morning, which saw a two minute’s silence being held in Slough Town Square and a civic service and wreath laying ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

Slough Borough Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said he was ‘delighted’ to see so many people coming out to pay their respects.

He added: “In all my years as a councillor it is one of the biggest crowds I’ve seen and it was great to see so many community groups coming together in thoughtful reflection.

“In the evening we held a sombre, moving event in Salt Hill Park — what struck me as the list of names of Slough’s fallen were reads out was the loss of entire generations of Slough families.

“While we remember them we also must also pay last tribute to them to ensure the horrors of the first world war are never witnessed again.”