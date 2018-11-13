Royal Opera House visits Slough for day of free performances

A day of opera was brought to Slough on Saturday by performers from London’s Royal Opera House.

Singers put on several free performances of a 25 minute pocket version of Verdi’s La Traviata at Home on the High Street, the new home of arts consortium Home Slough which has taken the place of the old Topshop.

Lorna Allen, information manager for Slough Council for Voluntary Services, which runs Home Slough, said the day was a hit.

She told the Express: “It went really well actually considering the miserable day outside, all of the sessions were fully booked.

“The audience was made up of quite a lot of different age groups, people from different backgrounds. It was very diverse.

“I think this is the first time that the Royal Opera House has visited Slough.”

The event was part of Home Slough’s outreach project to expose more people to different forms of art.

Performers on Saturday made their condensed opera performances interactive, toasting audience members with fake glasses of Champagne and getting them up to dance.

Visit www.homeslough.org.uk for more information.