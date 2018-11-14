Asian Star Radio named Regional Station of the Year at Asian Media Awards

12:00PM, Wednesday 14 November 2018
Asian Star Radio was ‘flying the flag for Slough’ when it won its third Regional Radio Station of the Year award at the Asian Media Awards in October.
The station now has numerous awards under its belt and owners Ray and Sbba Siddique were delighted and overwhelmed to have won the title at the Hilton Deansgate Manchester on Thursday, October 25.
Ray said: “I couldn’t believe my ears when the winner was announced in our category and Asian
Stars’ name was mentioned, bubbling with excitement we went up to collect the award, this is a real achievement for the station and another feather in our cap.
“It just confirms what thousands of our listeners are already telling us that the stations output is exemplary and being judged by media executives from the UK media including ITV, Sky BBC that Asian Star Radio a Slough based company is really flying the flag high for Slough on the airwaves with an exemplary sound just validates it”.
