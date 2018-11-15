Slough Youth Awards showcases inspirational work of Slough's youngsters

Inspirational youngsters from the borough were celebrated at the third annual Slough Youth Awards at The Curve.

The award ceremony on Thursday, November 8 received more than 70 nominations for groups and individuals aged 11 to 19 and up to 25 for people with learning difficulties or disabilities and for care leavers.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by youth representatives Navin Vithana, 15, and Betty Axtell, 16, from Slough Youth Parliament.

Myeisha Dawkins and Team Azim were joint winners of the Young Sportsperson award, while Infinity Edits bagged the Young Entrepreneur prize.

Kyan Heywood Mclean and Luke Bulman were joint winners of the Young Inspiration award while Slough and Eton School students’ EDT Go4Set project won the Young Environmentalist award.

Aik Saath’s Chalvey Youth Cafe won the Young Artist award for its Chalvey Stories project.

Additional awards were included to mark the best of secondary schools’ participation in the National Citizen Service (NCS) and the Youth Parliament Make Your Mark consultation.

The winner of the young volunteer award will be announced at the Slough Voluntary Sector awards on Friday, November 16.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “It’s wonderful to see so many engaged young people who are working to improve their community

“They are an inspiration to us all and I’m so pleased we have this awards ceremony to recognise their efforts.”

The sold out crowd at the William Street cultural centre was treated to a performance from spoken word group Empoword and students from Ditton Park Academy showcased a film designed to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation.

The Slough Youth Awards are supported by SBC’s Young People’s Service, Slough Youth Parliament and Slough CVS and arose from the Youth Parliament’s manifesto commitment to raise the profile of young people in a positive way by celebrating their many achievements.

Contact sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk for more information on Slough’s Youth Voice initiatives.