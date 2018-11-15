Residents invited to share views on Tower and Ashbourne House development plans

A drop-in session where residents can share their views on the future development of Tower House and Ashbourne House in Chalvey Park will be held today (Thursday).

Slough Borough Council (SBC) first invited residents to share their views at a drop-in session in July to see proposals for redeveloping the site.

A second drop-in session is being held today at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green today from 2pm to 7pm.

Proposals for the Tower and Ashbourne site include plans to demolish the existing buildings and build new, high quality and well managed housing comprising a mixture of one, two and three bed homes and mews houses.

The proposed social and affordable housing development aims to make the site safer and more secure.

New areas of public open space are also included within the proposal.

The council is keen to hear residents’ views on the draft proposals and the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

SBC cabinet member for housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “Many Slough residents have called Tower and Ashbourne home over the years but the buildings have now come to the end of their useful lives and we’re looking to redevelop the site.

“We are committed to delivering high quality, social and affordable housing in Slough and we’d like residents to help us shape our plans.

“Our vision for housing in Slough is simple. We want everybody — whether they’re buying, privately renting or in need of social housing in the town — to have access to a decent quality home.”

Those who are unable to attend the consultation event and would like more information, or wish to comment on the draft proposals should email TandA@slough.gov.uk