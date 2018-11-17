World Diabetes Day awareness sessions being held around Slough

Campaigners have been holding awareness events around the borough in aid of World Diabetes Day on Wednesday.

Members of the East Berkshire Diabetes UK will have an information stall set up at Britwell Library in Wentworth Avenue between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Monday, November 19.

They will also visit Cippenham Library in Elmshott Lane on Thursday, November 22 from 2pm and 4.30pm and Chalvey Community Centre, The Green, on Monday, November 26 from 11am to 1.30pm.

Previous events have been held this month at The Curve, Langley Library and the Keel Drive Hindu Temple.

East Berkshire Diabetes UK community champion for Slough Mary Abraham said: “Diabetes is a long term illness. There is no cure but this can be managed by healthy balanced eating and regular moderate exercise.”

She said a group of about 30 women who regularly attend the Keel Drive temple for exercise classes were keen to learn more about healthy eating and managing diabetes.

Mary was able to translate many points in Hindi to attendees.