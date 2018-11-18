Slough Writers challenges members to write from viewpoint of inanimate objects

A challenging task of writing a short story from the viewpoint of an inanimate object was set to members of Slough Writers for a summer competition, the winners of which were announced on Monday.

The contest produced a variety of unusual tales, including ones from the point of view of famous works of art, a humble rubbish bin, a cynical engagement ring and a historic glass decanter.

The winning story Lorraine Forrest-Turner’s One Carrot Gold, portraying the adventures of a lost wedding ring and its 10 years in the family garden.

Competition judge, poet and former English teacher Richard Palmer said: “The competition produced some imaginative and daring writing.

“I was impressed with the way stories were constructed and the humanity shown in the way writers treated their characters.

“I also learnt a lot about Scottish history, quantum theory and the manufacture of fine Bohemian glassware.”

William Campbell won second place with his story CFEF while Robert Kibble won third with Elanor’s Engagement.

The Lippinazer Glass by Carol Breuer and Julian Davidson’s Dave and Mike were highly commended.

The winning story and runners up were at Slough Writers regular weekly meeting at The Palmers Arms in Village Road, Dorney.

Visit www.sloughwriters.org.uk for more information.