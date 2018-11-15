Student mental and wellbeing programme launched in Slough

A programme promoting emotional wellbeing for young people in secondary schools across Slough has been launched.

The Young Helath Champions Programme is a national initiative aiming to give youngsters the skills, knowledge and confidence to act as peer educators, increasing awareness of healthy lifestyles and encouraging involvement in activities to promote positive emotional health.

The project in Slough is being launched by NHS East Berkshire CCG in partnership with Slough Borough Council, schools in the borough and youth charity Aik Saath.

Students who complete the programme will receive a Level 2 Royal Society of Public Health qualification — equivalent of a GCSE — and are expected to plan and deliver emotional wellbeing campaigns.

Four Young Health Champions from Wexham, Herschel and Baylis schools and five from Slough and Eton CE Business and Enterprise College have started training — learning about health promotion, researching local health and wellbeing services for young people and planning campaigns.

The champions will establish wellbeing groups, recruit from younger year groups, to deliver health promotion campaigns in their own schools and one primary school.

NHS East Berkshire CCG Head of Children, Young People and Families Janette Fullwood said year 12 students on the programme will get to work alongside decision makers who provide health and social care services to help them create mental health and wellbeing services for young people.

Aik Saath chief executive Rob Deeks said: “We are delighted to be involved in such an innovative and vital initiative.

“I am positive that the young people involved will develop some fantastic new approaches to promoting the well-being of young people and the wider community in the local area.”

Champions and wellbeing groups will undertake youth mental health first aid training run by Mental Health First Aid England which 40 young people will attend from across the four schools.

This initiative forms part of a wider programme of work to support the transformation of children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing services across East Berkshire.

The plan will be published at the end of November 2018.