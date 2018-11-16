Home Slough recieves £1m from Arts Council England

A £1million grant has been awarded to an organisation which is revitalising the art scene in Slough.

Home Slough was awarded the money through Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme on Monday.

The money will support community-driven arts and cultural activity in the town from 2019 to 2022.

In the past three years, Home Slough has hosted art and cultural events and projects including four incarnations of the Streets Alive Festival.

The festival has seen cardboard orchestras, dancing bodyguards, a pedal-powered pineapple car and other eye-catching performances in Slough High Street.

Home Slough, a consortium of arts groups in the borough, has commissioned work by people from the area, hosted community art exhibitions and holds workshops, activities and family events. It hopes to reach more than 15,000 visitors a year.

Tomorrow (Saturday), it will give the public a chance to see Home on the High Street, its new artists’ hub in the former Topshop building.

Slough Borough Council owns the old Topshop site and is letting Home Slough use it as its hub.

Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) took over the contract to run Home Slough on September 1 this year.

Jamie Green, chairman of Slough CVS and lead of Home Slough, said: “We’re delighted that Arts Council England and Slough Borough Council are investing further in Creative People and Places in Slough.

“The programme empowers and involves the community in its decision-making, enabling people to have brilliant art experiences in the place that they live.

“Over the next three years we hope that Slough CVS can add to Home’s continued success in helping more people to get involved and take part in creative activities in Slough through its ambitious programme.”

The council’s cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “Arts in all its forms make a major difference to people’s lives in terms of their education, health and wellbeing, so we are thrilled that Slough Council for Voluntary Service has been awarded this grant to run the Home Slough project.

“With this support from Arts Council England, Slough residents can look forward to exciting, fun filled and family-friendly arts events and activities in the high street; culminating in a major festival, making use of inspiring local, national and international artists.

“We will be working in partnership with Slough Council for Voluntary Service to build on this as we develop a Slough Cultural Arts Strategy.”