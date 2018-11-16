Festive lantern making workshop running during Christmas lights switch-on event

A festive lantern making and virtual reality art workshop will be held in the High Street as part of a day of entertainment for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on tomorrow (Saturday).

Art consortium Home Slough is inviting families into its new artists’ space Home on the High Street, in the former Topshop site, to make colourful Christmas lanterns to brighten up the town centre.

The workshop running from 11am to 6pm will also feature live painting performances and exhibitions and a chance to experience art using virtual reality and gaming equipment.

From 1pm to 5.45pm at Slough Borough Council’s switch-on event there will be a range of music and dance performances on a stage in the town square.

A countdown for the Christmas lights switch-on will start at 4.55pm before a firework display.

A range of prizes including an Amazon Echo voice assistant and a Nutribullet juicer will be up for grabs in a raffle and one lucky winner will get the chance to help the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Paul Sohal, and Santa turn on the lights.