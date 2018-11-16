Marish and Willow primary schools make poppies to mark Remembrance Day

More than 1000 poppies made from plastic straws and paper plates were planted at Marish and Willow primary schools in Slough on Monday in honour of the centenary of Armistice Day.

Pupils at the two Marish Academy Trust schools walked down to a specially made structure where they could lay their poppies in honour of all of those who fought.

David Sinclair, deputy headteacher of the schools in Swabey Road and Fernside, told the Express: “We wanted to help the children connect with the significance and importance of Remembrance Day.

“Through assemblies, creating their own poppies and helping to build permanent memorials at both schools we have been very moved by how they have connected with events that took place 100 years ago.

“They have been able to express a deep understanding and appreciation for the sacrifice and gift of peace that men an women have given during WW1 and subsequently.”