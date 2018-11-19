Robbers threaten teenager with metal baton before stealing bike in Slough

An 18-year-old man was threatened with a metal baton by a group of teenagers in Slough before having his bike stolen for the fourth time this year.

Between 7pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, November 14, the victim and a friend were cycling towards Asda in Telford Drive.

They travelled along Wood Lane and turning right onto a path which runs alongside the edge of a field.

As they came to the path’s entrance, they were approached by a group of seven teenage boys.

One of them, who was on a bicycle, asked the victim questions about his bicycle.

He replied and continued to cycle while his questioner cycled alongside him.

When they reached Telford Drive the offender blocked the victim’s way, pushed him in the chest and grabbed him around his neck.

He then made a comment to another boy in the group who passed a metal extendable baton to a third boy who held it by his side while the first offender made threats.

The victim, who sustained a cut to his finger and a scratch to his elbow during the incident, got off his bicycle before the offenders stole it and cycled away towards Wood Lane.

The stolen bike is a light blue Carrera Parva model with green lettering on the frame, a black seat and black wheels with a frame number of AA71255966.

The first offender is Asian, aged 17 to 18 years old, of medium build, approximately 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, had facial hair and a shaved slit in his eyebrow with dark coloured hair.

He was wearing dark coloured tracksuit trousers and was riding a white Carrera bike.

The second offender was aged approximately 12 to 13 years old with a reflective jacket.

The third offender is white, and described as being of chunky build.

No further descriptions of the group are currently available.

Investigator Jaspal Sahans, of Slough Investigation Hub, said: “This was an understandably distressing incident for the victim. This is also the fourth bike which he has had stolen this year.”

“During the robbery one person walked through the group while they were talking to the victim. “I’d like to appeal to this person to come forward and speak to police.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43180348755, visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to share information.