In pictures: Slough Christmas lights switch-on rings in festive season

The town square was packed with ‘happy faces’ on Saturday night as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on and a ‘fabulous’ firework display ensued.

The annual event orgasnised by Slough Borough Council (SBC) featured entertainment in the town square stage throughout the day including singing dancing of a range of styles from across, dhol drumming and a preview of the Beauty and the Beast pantomime, which starts at The Curve from December 15.

Punters at the Express sponsored event also had the chance to win a number of prizes donated by retailers including an Amazon Echo, a Fitbit and a Nutribullet.

A young girl from the crowd won the opportunity to come up on stage and switch on the lights, along with Santa himself, Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and Slough Express editor James Preston.

As the festive lights illuminated the High Street a firework display went off above the town square, which the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal called ‘fabulous’.

He said he was glad the council decided to invite an audience member to turn on the lights rather than a celebrity.

“I’m grateful to all the performers and various groups who came and performed and made people happy,” he added.

SBC commercial and events officer Lynsey Hellewell said: “It was fantastic. Loads of people came and the square was completely packed. People were really happy.”

James Preston said: “It was fantastic to see so many happy faces enjoying the entertainment on Saturday.

“The lights look great and businesses in the town made a superb effort to give away so many prizes.”