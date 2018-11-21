Meet and Mingle launches men's support group

A men’s division has been launched for for Meet and Mingle, a support group which has supported women in Slough for more than five years.

About 100 men attended the launch on Friday, November 9 at St Mary’s Church Hall in Church Lane where they signed up for membership and discussed what sorts of activities they would like to take part in and took part in an exercise class.

Meet and Mingle provides a range of opportunities including trips away, theatre visits, skills workshops and Christmas and Diwali parties.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal, who cut a commemorative cake, was the first person to sign up for a membership.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal says she hopes the group will help reduce loneliness and isolation amongst older men in the borough.

Aksa told the Express: “I’m really amazed. They were so happy and they’re going to be bringing more friends this week.”

On Friday, November 16, the men’s group took part in a healthy mocktail making masterclass.