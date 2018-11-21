Police arrest man in Slough on suspicion of terrorism offences

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences today (Wednesday) in Slough.

The man was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Nigel Doak from CTPSE, said: “This was a pre-planned operation by our detectives and searches are being carried out at an address in Slough, which are expected to continue for some time.

“I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience whilst officers carry out the searches and also to reassure them that there was no imminent threat to members of public in Slough.”

Call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321 or by visiting www.gov.uk/ACT to report anything that could be terrorist related including extremist content found online.

Call 999 during an emergency.