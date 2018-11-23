Slough teenager makes case for votes at 16 in UK Youth Parliament debate

A 17-year-old budding politician from Slough made her case for votes at 16 in the House of Commons during the UK Youth Parliament’s (UKYP) annual debate.

Slough Youth Parliament Raakhi Sharma represented Slough on Friday, November 9 and was joined young politicians from across the country, who debated the topic of the UKYP next national campaign.

This is the fourth year Slough has been represented in the House of Commons Debate.

Ending knife crime and votes at 16 were two of the five debated topics which were selected for UKYP’s next national campaigns.

The debate was chaired by the Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow and broadcast live on BBC Parliament.

Raakhi Sharma said: “It was an unforgettable experience and inspiring to see so many passionate young people.”

More than 200 UKYP members aged 11-18 took part in the debates nationally.

Topics were voted for by young people during the Make Your Mark ballot —the biggest youth consultation in the UK, which asked more than a million young people to select their top issues during September.

This has been a record breaking year for Slough as 11,215 young people participated in the ballot through their secondary schools or local youth groups.

Slough achieved the highest percentage turnout for the South East region and the second highest in the country with a 95 per cent turnout.

Sixteen secondary schools took part in the ballot, as well as Langley College and youth groups from the YES Consortium and Active Slough.

The five issues with the most votes in Slough were ending knife crime, mental health, equal pay for equal work, tackling homelessness and a curriculum for life.

Slough’s Youth Parliament will now bring the results of the national debate and local ballot to the attention of decision makers, including councillors, MP for Slough Tan Dhesi, the Slough Association of Secondary Heads and the Wellbeing Board to discuss next steps.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “I continue to be inspired by the young people of our town and the passion they have for Slough.

“This year’s exceptional 95 per cent voting turnout clearly shows how engaged and interested Slough’s young people are in politics and the big issues that affect them, both now, and in the future.

“We will continue to work closely with the Slough Youth Parliament and its members to advance their campaign to lower the voting age to 16.”

Slough Youth Parliament is supported by SBC’s Young People’s Service.

Email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk for more information.