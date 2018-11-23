In pictures: Inspiring women celebrated at The Curve on anniversary of suffrage movement

Inspiring women were celebrated at The Curve on the 100th anniversary year of suffrage for women.

On Saturday, November 17, people were invited to bring along a female role model to the William Street cultural centre, where they were asked to share their achievements as part of its Women Leading Women event.

Photos of them will be used for an exhibition of inspiring women, which is hoped to be displayed at The Curve.

The day was organised by Slough Youth Parliament, Slough Borough Council and Slough-based human rights charity Jeena International, and was held in line with the 100th anniversary of the UK suffrage movement.

The movement was a fight for women’s right to vote, and succeeded through two laws in 1918 and 1928.

Slough Youth Parliament chairwoman and event leader Alaa Fawaz said: “We had so many different stories. It was incredible and so inspirational.

“You would not imagine [they] would come from ordinary people that you normally pass on the street.

“One young girl – she went to a school in Slough and was telling a story about how in her background, it was not normal for girls to go into higher education – and she ended up going to Oxford University.

“We had lots of people asking her questions.”

Alaa added any woman should be recognised for her positive impact.

“They did not necessarily have to have a top role, it’s even if they had positively impacted their community,” she added.

“We need to recognise the people in the past and what they have taught us, and how we can move on.”