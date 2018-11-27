Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks receives award from Mayor

An award marking service to the community was presented to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks by the Mayor of Slough this month.

Cllr Paul Sohal presented the award at his Bath Road Mayoral office on Wednesday, November 14.

The award was in recognition of the community’s commitment to helping others, its fundraising efforts and on-going efforts in promoting peace and community cohesion.

The organisation’s president Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said: “For the community’s efforts to be recognised by the Worshipful the Mayor of Slough is incredibly humbling.

“Our objective and commitment to the people of Slough and South Bucks, as well as the surrounding areas, is that we will always be here to help and to support the local community and continue to work towards establishing community cohesion and interfaith harmony.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this recognition award from the Mayor and I sincerely thank him on behalf of all the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.”