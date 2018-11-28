SITE INDEX

    • Man from Slough charged with five terrorism offences

    A 37-year-old man from Slough has was charged with terrorism offences today (Wednesday).

    Mohamed Kulwaldeen, of Richmond Crescent, Slough was charged with five counts of collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or perparing an act of terrorism under section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

    He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

     

