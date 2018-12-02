Pets corner: Fig at Battersea Old Windsor

Fig is a bouncy yet sensitive lurcher who is looking for a home which is prepared to welcome such an excitable new member into their family.

A proper sweetheart, the two-year-old loves the company of both people and dogs and gives his all in every interaction he has.

He can forget his manners and size and so will need some calming down in his new home.

A bundle of energy, and a nervous dog who is easily startled, he is looking to be the only dog in his new home.

Fig is ready and waiting to meet his new owners.

Please contact our Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk