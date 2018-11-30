Windmill Care Centre rated 'requires improvement' by Care Quality Commission

A care home in Bath Road has been found to have not managed medicines effectively by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Windmill Care Centre was inspected in September by the government watchdog, which published its findings on Tuesday, November 13.

The centre, which joined the Mallaband Care Group in August 2017, was rated ‘requires improvement’.

The report said one person had been without their night time sedative medicine for three days and another person had been without their medicine for the treatment of chronic constipation for six days.

The CQC said this was a breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

Inspectors said the centre did not have evidence that a nursing team member who carried out regular blood collections had received relevant training or that competency checks had been carried out, which was also in breach of the act.

The CQC found that while patient care plans were reviewed monthly, follow-up requests were not always fulfilled.

A request was made by a GP for the nursing team to monitor a patient’s urine output and to complete weekly weighings.

In addition, a request was made on September 11 for the person to have a review with the community psychiatric nurse (CPN) to review their medicines.

The CQC said none of this was followed up, other than a message left the following day for the CPN, resulting in a breach of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

Residents spoke positively about the centre and told inspectors that staff treat them ‘like a family’ and the CQC noted that staff had an understanding of abuse and how to protect people.

The CQC said service users were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

A care centre spokesperson said: “Senior managers are supporting staff at the care home in order to ensure that the necessary improvements are made and sustained.”