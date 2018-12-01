Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre gives charities donations worth £5,000

Donations worth £5,000 have been awarded by the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane this week.

The mosque, which is a registered charity, gave £1,000 to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, £2,000 to Cancer Research UK and £1,000 to Slough Refugee Support.

Representatives from the charities were handed money by mosque trustees on Wednesday.

Members of the mosque are due to give out £1,000 worth of goods including gloves and hats for Slough Homeless Our Concern to give to rough sleepers who use the charity’s day centre.

Mosque trustee Muhammed Ayub says he hopes his trust’s annual donations will help ‘set an example’ for other places of worship.