Slough Academy to provide wide range of council apprenticeships

A new approach to apprenticeships has been promised by The Slough Academy, which was launched by Slough Borough Council (SBC) last week.

The academy will oversee all of the council’s apprentices and the continuous professional development of existing and new staff.

Talent of any age will soon be able to apply for the council’s new apprenticeship training programmes, some of which will offer degree level or post graduate qualifications in key professions, such as planning, social work, childcare, leisure and more.

All apprenticeships will be paid jobs with competitive salaries and access to all the same benefits as other council colleagues.

Apprentices will be given 20 per cent of time off-the-job to study and prepare for assessments.

The changes have been introduced following the government’s apprenticeship reforms and the funding available to organisations to offer a wider range of apprenticeships.

Previously, the council offered a small number of NVQ business apprenticeship programmes to school leavers aged between 16 and 19 years.

SBC deputy leader Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “The Slough Academy is about developing and growing our own staff, attracting new talent to the council and creating new opportunities in Slough.

“Ultimately it is about making sure we have the right skills in our workforce to meet the needs of our residents both now and in the future.

“Our new apprenticeship programmes will help to deliver this.

“So whether you are starting out in your career, or want to further your skills and experience, there is something for everyone.”

New apprenticeships will be rolled out from early 2019 with opportunities advertised on the council’s website www/slough.gov.uk/jobs

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/apprenticeships for more information.