Inactivity reduction programme launched across Slough children's centres

A programme aiming to educate people about about the benefits of reducing sedantary behaviour is being rolled out across Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) 10 children’s centres.

To deliver the training, the council’s public health team has extended its current partnership with Active Movement.

Working closely with the SBC early years team, Active Movement’s programme aims to educate children, staff, parents and their community on the benefits of reducing sedentary behaviour and the lifetime benefits of being more active.

Sedentary behaviour is one of the precursors to obesity and poses a number of risk factors to health, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic said: “More than a third of children in England are overweight or obese by the time they finish primary school and in Slough 41.5 per cent of year six students are overweight or obese.

“Low levels of physical activity and sedentary behaviour also lead to a reduction in academic performance, concentration and behaviour in children, so it is increasingly important to get children active at the earliest age possible.”

Cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq added: “We are greatly looking forward to continuing our important work with Active Movement.

“It is vital that children of all ages learn about the importance of being, and staying active. Maintaining a healthy body weight and continuing to engage in recommended levels of physical activity are key to achieving long term good health.”

Dr Mike Loosemore MBE, co-founder of Active Movement, added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to extend the impact of the programme across all 10 Slough Children’s Centres in the coming 12 months.”

Chalvey Grove Children’s Centre has already integrated the Active Movement programme as part of an initial pilot.

Data collected for the first year showed an eight per cent increase in children showing an expected level of progress in physical development compared with previous years, when the data was fairly static.

The number of children showing expected levels of development in managing their feelings and behaviour also rose by 5.2 per cent.

Contact publichealthslough@slough.gov.uk or visit www.activemovementschools.co.uk for more information.