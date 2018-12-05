Domestic abuse service for women with specialist needs launched in Slough

Women escaping abusive relationships who have poor mental health and complex needs will have access to specialist support in a new project by charity Hestia.

The project will be in partnership with London Borough of Ealing, London Borough of Harrow and Slough Borough Council (SBC) to ensure women can access safe and appropriate accommodation.

This would be done with the support of a Multiple and Complex Needs Advocate.

Often, local authorities cannot provide women escaping abusive relationships a bed space in a refuge due to their specialist needs and they are unfortunately turned away.

The advocate will work with councils to ensure all women who seek support can begin their journey to an independent life free from abuse.

The new scheme was officially launched at a ceremony on Thursday, November 29 with the Curve which was attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea).

Hestia is SBC’s current contractor for dealing with domestic abuse.

Patrick Ryan, CEO of Hestia, said: “Domestic abuse can leave a person feeling isolated and hopeless.

“Finding the courage to leave an abusive relationship is a difficult process. “The lack of specialist support in the current system means that women who experience poor mental health and have complex needs — often because of years of abuse — can be forced to stay in life threatening relationships. vThis project will save lives and give women direct access to the specialist support needed to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.”

SBC community safety partnership manager Garry Tallet said: “We are delighted to be part of this project with Hestia, and the vital support it will give to vulnerable women escaping domestic abuse in Slough.”