Slough community groups and charities encouraged to register on Google Maps

Community organisations and charities in the borough are being encouraged to register on Google Maps to increase awareness of their work.

Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) adult social care team and Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) is urging groups to register to make it easier for residents to independently find and make use of their services.

It can also enable organisations to signpost the people they are supporting to relevant groups and services.

To help organisations to register, the council has created a series of short YouTube tutorial videos to take people through the steps, which can be found by searching ‘How to promote community services using Google Maps’ on the website.

By having a Google Maps listing, an organisation’s online presence will increase, making it easier for the public to find their details, understand their services and reach their location.

If someone is looking for a particular organisation or service, the organisation is more likely to pop up in search engine results, as their search engine ranking would be a lot higher, just by being listed.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “Our many and varied community organisations and charities provide vital lifelines for so many of our residents.

“They offer hugely beneficial support and services and we’re always looking for new ways to signpost them.

“Google Maps is a great way of making these services easy to find and understand. I encourage all of our local services to sign up and promote themselves in just a few simple steps.”

Dolly Bhaskaran, the founder of Living in Harmony, a support group for people with long term medical conditions, said: “When I heard that there was an opportunity for me to add Living in Harmony to Google Maps, I thought this would be a great way to promote the group to others.

“It was very easy to set up and after I registered, the group became more visible to the public and people were able to contact me easily. I am very pleased with this service.”

For more information and to view the videos, visit www.slough.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/promoting-services-through-google-maps.aspx

Contact SBC at beinvolved@slough.gov.uk or Slough CVS at info@sloughgetinvolved.org.uk for extra help in registering.