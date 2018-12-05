SITE INDEX

    • Bedding and bags destroyed in suspected arson at Slough car park

    Georgina Bishop

    Police are appealing for information about a suspected arson which saw bags and bedding destroyed in Slough.

    The fire occurred on the ground floor of the Crown House car park, in Windsor Road, on Wednesday, November 28 between 7 and 7.15pm.

    No one was injured but personal belongings including bags and bedding were burnt.

    Investigating officer PC Vickie Duffty, based at Slough Police Station, appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

    Anyone with information should call the police non-emergency number on 101 quoting the reference number 43180364558.

    Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

