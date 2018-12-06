Slough man sentenced for burglary offences

Two men, including one from Slough, have been sentenced for burglary offences in Buckinghamshire.

Edward Hayes, 33, of Newchurch Road, Slough, pleaded guilty to one count of going equipped to steal, and two counts of burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, November 26.

Michael Francis, 39, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of going equipped to steal and three counts of burglary.

On September 7, Hayes and Francis were spotted by officers running along Cherry Tree Road. The officers followed the pair and arrested them on Farnham Park Lane.

They were found in possession of a screwdriver, crowbar and socks, which were believed to have been used to put over their hands. They were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal.

Hayes was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment, while Francis was sentenced to 40 months. The pair were charged on September 8.

During the sentencing of Hayes one other burglary of a business was taken into consideration while Francis had two other burglaries of businesses taken into consideration.

In this case, items were only taken in one of the burglaries in an incident on September 5 when cash, jewellery and electrical items were taken.

Investigating officer PC Lee Ward of the Investigation Hub, based at Amersham police station, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing those who seek to break into people’s homes to justice.

“It cannot be under estimated the impact that someone breaking into your home has.

“We will continue to investigate burglary and obtain justice for victims.”