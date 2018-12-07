Students have their say in Pioneer Educational Trust school parliament

A parliament for pupils at the Pioneer Educational Trust’s schools in Slough and Windsor has been launched.

The head boys and girls in Foxborough Primary School, Trevelyan Middle School and Upton Court Grammar School lead different ‘Houses’ in the Pioneer Parliament, with Upton Court Grammar School head girl Rana Galgal acting as Prime Minister.

Within the houses ‘MPs’ have been elected to represent views on how their schools should be run.

Through the Pioneer Parliament, the students will all be able to have their say and make a meaningful contribution to bringing about positive change in their schools.

On Monday November 26, students visited The Houses of Parliament to learn about the democratic process and the rule of law.

The students were able to ask questions about the history of Houses of Parliament and understand more about British values.

One of the students from Foxborough Primary School, Kriday Mahajan, said: “We really enjoyed the workshop and also the tour around Parliament and the House of Commons. It was explained really well.”

Their teacher, Bekki Keeling, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Parliament.

“They learnt a lot and were inspired by what they saw and what they could do in the future.”