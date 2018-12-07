Young boy helps poorly children for Christmas

A 10-year-old boy from Slough hopes to get children in three hospitals into the Christmas spirit by collecting gifts.

Alfie Whittingham, of Rochford Gardens, suffers from supraventricular tachycardia and atrial ectopic tachycardia, which both affect the heart.

He was born prematurely and contracted meningitis at 10-weeks-old. In May, the Our Lady of Peace Catholic Primary School pupil underwent heart surgery at University Hospital Southampton which did not work and he is now awaiting further treatment.

For the third year running, Alfie and his mum Louise Nelson have campaigned to collect gifts to give to sick children in Wexham Park Hospital.

Last year they collected just under 700 gifts compared to 250 the previous year.

“It’s something for him to focus on. Every time we have a delivery it boosts his spirits and it’s so lovely to see,” said Louise.

Due to the campaign’s soaring success, Alfie and Louise have decided to also donate gifts to the University Hospital Southampton and the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, both of which Charlie has received treatment at.

“We decided we could help more children,” said Louise.

This year, various businesses in the surrounding area have got involved and have agreed to act as drop-off points for anyone who wants to donate gifts.

People can drop presents off at Our Lady of Peace Primary School, in Derwent Drive, Burnham, Altwood Tiles in Altwood Road, Maidenhead, Breckenridge Lettings in Cobham Road, Sunningdale, and Echo’s Equestrian in Slough Road, Iver Heath. Alfie has also started an Amazon Wish List listing gifts he wants to get for other children.

“We’re having loads of deliveries from Amazon which is absolutely amazing,” said Louise.

Presents will be collected until Monday, December 17.

Visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/registry/wishlist/3HDI1V8F04LHK to see Alfie’s Christmas list and https://www.facebook.com/Alfies-Christmas-wish-320160558716246/ for more information.