    • A355 Farnham Road northbound closed following collision

    Motorists have been advised to avoid the A355 Farnham Road due to a collision with between a vehicle and pedestrian, causing heavy congestion.

    Slough Borough Council says the incident occurred this afternoon on Farnham Road northbound at the junction with Furnival Avenue.

    The council says the road is closed completely northbound from Farnburn Avenue, where a diversion has been put in place.

    Emergency services are at the scene and delays should be expected on both sides of Farnham Road.

     

     

