Weekend of festive fun planned for Slough town centre

Still struggling to get into the festive spirit? Two days of festive fun have been planned for Slough town centre this weekend, complete with tap dancing turkeys.

Families will be able to enjoy free land train rides up and down the High Street and see some of Santa’s animals as part of the annual Slough Borough Council (SBC) Festive Fun event.

There will be no reindeer this year as they are having a rest.

A balloon modeller will be creating festive treats and a glitter tattooist will be on duty, transforming children into Santa’s cheeky little elves and snowy princesses.

Attractions will also include arts and crafts stalls and a chainsaw carver putting on a show under the council’s 45ft Christmas tree, whose creations will be available to buy.

Tap dancing turkeys (humans in costumes) will be strutting up and down the High Street at 11.15am, 1.15pm and 3.13pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

SBC cabinet member for health and adult social care Councillor Natasa Pantelic said: “Festive Fun is one of the council’s most popular events of the year, and a great way to celebrate the festive season.

“We’ll have a range of activities for everyone to get involved with in the town centre and it’s the perfect opportunity to pick up a unique last minute Christmas present or two.

“I can’t wait to see our tap dancing turkeys dancing up a storm and invite everyone to come and enjoy the fun!”

Visitors can park for free all day on Sunday 16 December in Hatfield car park in Hatfield Road.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/festivefun for more information.