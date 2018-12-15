Langley and Slough Visual Impairment club holds Christmas lunch

About 70 people ate, drank and were merry at the Langley and Slough Visual Impairment Club’s annual Christmas lunch on Monday.

Special guests at the Masonic Centre in Ragstone Road also included the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal.

“It went very well. We’ve had lots of phone calls thanking us and thanking the caterers as well.”

DG Caterers, based at the Masonic Centre, has been providing food for the club’s Christmas lunch throughout the club’s entire 25 year history.

It organises things for its members to do including arts and crafts classes, social gatherings and therapeutic activities.

“When I started we only had 12 members and now we have over 50,” said club chairman Ruby Trotter.

The club meets at Kedermister Hall in Kedermister Park, Reddington Drive in Langley every second Monday at 2pm.

Contact Ruby Trotter on 01753 811955 for more information.