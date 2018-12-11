New Slough barber shop to offer free haircuts in return for charity donation

Free haircuts will be on offer at a new barber shop in Slough as part of a fundraiser for the Movember Foundation.

People can get a fresh trim at Gould Barbers, based at Tesco Extra in Brunel Way, in return for a charity donation.

The shop is running the promotion on Friday (Dec14) to coincide with its official opening.

Leigh Gould, owner of the chain, said: “In 2015, I was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“I’m completely fine now, I was one of the luck ones, but we all felt Movember was an important charity to support after my personal experience.”

The Movember Foundation is aiming to stop men dying too young by encouraging them to start talking about health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

Gould Barbers is hoping to raise £3000 for the charity through its free haircut initiative.

The shop will be open from 7am to 6pm.

Visit www.gouldbarbers.co.uk for details.