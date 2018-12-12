Free children's flu vaccinations available in Slough this weekend

Free children’s flu vaccination sessions will be held in Slough on Saturday.

The Slough Borough Council (SBC) Public Health team has partnered with Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (BHFT) and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) to deliver two information and vaccination sessions across the borough.

Parents and carers can have their children vaccinated for free if they missed out on them when nurses visited their primary schools.

Vaccinations are available for children in reception through to year 5.

The council’s mobile vaccination unit will be at the Montem Leisure Centre car park on Saturday from 10am till 12pm before setting up at the Asda Superstore in Telford Drive in Cippenham between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Approximately 50 to 100 people die each year in Slough due to the flu, including young children. This is driven in part by low vaccination rates.

In 2017/18, fewer than half of primary school children who were offered the flu vaccination at school took up the opportunity.

SBC’s Public Health team has been encouraging people to get vaccinations through its #IamVaccinated campaign.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “Slough’s vaccination rates are low across all groups of people and this leads to increased pressure on local GPs and hospitals, lost working days and unnecessary deaths.

“Even very healthy people can become seriously ill from the flu — it’s not just a bad cold.

“It takes just a few minutes of your time to get vaccinated each year so please get vaccinated and protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu.”

Cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “The council is working harder than ever to help raise awareness and encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Together with a range of partners we’re doing all we can to help prevent this winter killer.

“Flu can be particularly severe when contracted by children so it’s very important they get vaccinated.

“If you would like more information about the vaccine, please talk to your GP, practice nurse or pharmacist.”

People who visit the vaccination unit may also qualify for a Safe and Well visit from RBFRS to make sure their homes are protected from fire risks.

Contact publichealthslough@slough.gov.uk for more information.