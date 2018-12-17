In pictures: Festive Fun in Slough town centre

Shoppers were put into the festive spirit over the weekend when an array of seasonal sights and activities were put on in Slough town centre.

Youngsters enjoyed free land train rides up and down the high street and got the chance to meet a range of animals, courtesy of Maidenhead based Basil and Crew Mobile Farm.

Christmasy critters included Shetland ponies, ducks, pigmy goats and sheep.

A balloon artist made merry models for members of the public while a glitter tattooist transformed children into Santa’s cheeky little elves and snowy princesses.

Shoppers were able to buy gifts from arts and crafts stalls and creations made by a chainsaw carver.

Two street performers dressed as turkeys strutted their stuff up and down the high street on both days, chatting to passers-by and showing of their dance moves.

The Festive Fun event, organised by Slough Borough Council (SBC) ran on Saturday and Sunday.

SBC commercial officer Lynsey Hellewell said: “There were still quite a lot of people on the Saturday even though it was so cold.

“It’s for the community, just to give something back, we thought it’d be nice for the kids to see the animals. People just seemed really happy.”