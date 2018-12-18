Hundreds of gifts for the homeless donated at Slough volunteering event

More than 200 presents for the homeless were donated at a winter celebration hosted by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS).

The community network event was held at HOME on the High Street, a new arts space in Slough High Street.

The theme of the celebration was happiness, led by happiness and change facilitator Linda Tabor-Thomas, who ran activities including laughter therapy, gratitude bingo and making origami hearts with handwritten messages of hope for the homeless.

Attendees at the event on Tuesday, December 4 were entertained with music from Irish Frank, Michelle B and Omari, and tucked in to a festive buffet and cake.

The Mayor of Slough Councillor Paul Sohal presented Slough Quality Protects certificates, used to mark quality assurance, to male support group Men’s Matters, community film producers Resource Productions, vulnerable persons charity Destiny Support and Slough Immigration Aid Unit,

Attendees were asked to donate a small wrapped gift for homeless people, including hats, scarves, gloves, sleeping bags and tents.

Groups of donors included the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre and help was provided by members of GoodGym Slough, who wrapped gifts, decorated the hall and got one lucky volunteer to play Santa.

Shin Dhother from homeless support group Slough Outreach was on hand, alongside Santa, to collect gifts to pass onto the homeless community in Slough.

Slough CVS CEO Ramesh Kukar said: “What a wonderful celebratory event that brought together our community to bring joy and happiness to the most vulnerable residents of Slough.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of support provided to the homeless community.”