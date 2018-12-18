Entrepreneurs encouraged to sign up to pop-up business school at The Curve

Entrepreneurs can get all the tips they need to kick-start their business at a free 10-day course in Slough.

The PopUp Business School will be running at The Curve, in William Street, from Monday, January 21 to Friday, February 3 with sessions taking place between 10am and 3pm.

Advice will be dished out on starting a business with no money, building a website for free and finding customers on social media.

Cllr James Swindlehurst, leader of Slough Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has just started a business and needs more support.

“Slough has always been a town of innovation and creativity and we have a great community of entrepreneurs.

“I am delighted we can offer support through the pop-up business school for budding new businesses.”

All of the sessions are free but places are limited so should be booked in advance.

Visit www.popupbusinessschool.co.uk/slough for details.