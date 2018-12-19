Man jailed and banned from Slough town centre for religiously aggravated harassment

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for religiously aggravated harassment in Slough following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Amour Amodu, of no fixed abode, was unanimously found guilty by a jury at Reading Court on Tuesday, December 11 after a four day trial.

It is in connection to an incident on July 20 when Amodu racially abused members of the public, targeting both men and women, in McKenzie Square in High Street, at around 4.30pm.

Amodu has been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment and a ten year criminal behaviour order, banning him from Slough town centre during that period.

Investigating officer, PC Toby Iredale based at Slough police station, said: “Amodu caused distress to the victims involved in this case.

“This is unacceptable behaviour which will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.

“A ten year ban on Amodu entering Slough town centre will hopefully give some reassurance to the community that crimes such as these will be treated seriously, offenders will be prosecuted and they will be taken to court.”