Mencap Slough hosts Christmas dinner for members and families

More than 80 people enjoyed an eventful Christmas dinner together in Slough yesterday (Wednesday) provided by learning disability charity Mencap.

The meal, hosted at the charity’s Slough branch in Common Road, saw members and their families tuck into a festive feast.

Tom King, landlord of the Herschel Arms pub in Park Street donated a turkey and plenty of Christmas puddings for everyone.

Board member of Mencap Slough, Shin Dhother said: “It was enjoyable. Everyone had a good time. A lot people had seconds.

“There was a karaoke, we played games like pass the parcel, and Father Christmas even turned up to give out presents to everyone.”

Attendees were also treated to live music from the Langley Parish church choir.

Shin said the dinner was a way to give back to Mencap’s members.

He said: “It was all put together by volunteers and done on a voluntary basis. We encourage more people to get involved.”