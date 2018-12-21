Slough support charity gives Christmas gifts to youngsters 

A Slough charity came to the town centre on Saturday to give out Christmas presents to its service users.

The Light UK provides respite and care services for children and adults with disabilities and special educational needs and assistance for their families.

Members met outside the 45ft Christmas tree in the town square, where families could say thank you and provide feedback on the service.

Christmas cheer was spread as children received gifts, and senior project manager at The Light UK Atif Fazil said the event provided the charity with some much needed closure.

“Without the service that we are providing, a lot of parents would have zero support in looking after their children. We come in and provide that.

“We got a big thank you from the parents which was nice, because we don’t spend time with them normally. It gives us closure for the year, which is great.

“[The children] were really happy – if you give a child a present they love it.”

Atif also encouraged any parent who may need more assistance in looking after their child, to contact thelightuk@hotmail.co.uk.