Express Review of the Year: March

SLOUGH: Manor Park and Langley Pavilion became the latest of six new outdoor gyms to open across the borough. The gyms are free to use at any time. Ref:129560-1

WINDSOR: The Queen took part in the traditional Royal Maundy service on the Thursday before Easter. She handed out Maundy money to 92 men and 92 women at the service in St George’s Chapel. Ref:129608-60

SLOUGH: ‘Powerful and poignant’ plays on the risks of child sexual exploitation were produced and performed by schoolgirls at The Curve. Slough Borough Council and drama company Unblurred Lines worked with secondary school students across the borough to raise awareness of CSE. Ref:129525-9

SLOUGH: Hundreds of young karate kids and adults punched, kicked and chopped their way in a tournmanet. Children as young as five and adults in their 60s battled it out in the annual Goju Ryu Karate tournament. Ref:129547-22

WINDOSR: A ‘treasured facility’ reopened in the town following a refurbishment. The council-owned Old Court, previously known as The Firestation, had been taken over by Martin Denny Management Ltd in the previous October. Ref:128909-12