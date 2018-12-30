Express Review of the Year: June

OLD WINDSOR: Hundreds flocked to the streets for the 48th Old Windsor carnival which saw costumes and floats following the theme of ‘A Grand Day Out’. Floats depicted a zoo, a cinema, a circus and many more wacky outings. Ref:129914-20

SLOUGH: In honour of National Carers Week, Slough Carers Support hosted the Unsung Heroes event at the Masonic Centre in Ragstone Road. Carers were treated to poetry performances, music, a photography workshop and much needed pampering. Ref:129922-8

SLOUGH: Families got the chance to try out high ropes, rock climbing, bowling and more at the £5.5m Salt Hill Activity Centre, which opened its doors to the public. The Slough Borough Council owned site replaced the Absolutely Ten Pin bowling venue. Ref:129923-31

WINDSOR: Some 2,500 competitors swam, cycled and ran around the town for the Windsor Triathlon. Racers swam in the River Thames before a bike course through the Berkshire countryside and a run which took competitors past Windsor Castle and the Long Walk. Ref:129949-18

WINDSOR: A record attempt to create the world’s longest concertina folded card was unoficially revealed on Windsor’s Long Walk. The 0.8 mile long card made at the Busy Buttons creative studio, was a wedding gift for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Ref:129991-61

SLOUGH: About 3,000 visitors came to Slough town square for an International Women’s Day celebration which was postponed from March due to the bad weather. Entertainment at the Slough Community Safety Partnership run event included Bollywood dancing, belly dancing, bhangra music and more. Ref:129883-16

UPTON: People dressed up for a country barnyard theme at Slough Rugby Club’s beer and cider festival. A choice of 11 beers and eight ciders was on offer for adults while youngsters could enjoy an inflatable obstacle course. Ref:129915-4

CHALVEY: Community groups gathered at Chalvey Community Centre to celebrate all they have in common in aid of the Great Get Together, an initiative honouring murdered MP Jo Cox. Activities included a penalty shootout, henna tattoos, music from Claycots Primary School pupils and more. Ref:129979-6

DEDWORTH: A partially 80-year-old pigeon fancier Ray Todhunter, from West Crescent, Dedworth was left devestated after thieved stole a flock of his prized birds. Roy Todhunter got his latest flock earlier in the year and they were due to start racing in July. Ref:129893-13