Express Review of the Year: July

Donald Trump paid a visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle. Mr Trump touched down via helicopter in the castle grounds on Friday before meeting Her Majesty for the first time in the Quadrangle. Protesters were out in force outside the castle walls. Ref:130060-51

More than 8,000 prized pooches were entered into this year’s Windsor Championship Dog Show, held in Home Park. Dogs were divided into seven groups – hounds, toy dogs, terriers, utility, working pastoral and gun dogs – before being judged by breed. Ref:130010-08

A 55-year-old woman from Slough who kept dogs and cats in dirty and undersized cages was convicted of 11 offences of failing to ensure animal welfare. Teresa Reynolds, of Long Furlong Drive, was prosecuted after a complaint regarding the breeding and selling of animals was investigated by Slough Borough Bouncil.

A formerly homeless man living in emergency accommodation in Langley appealed for help to find his mother’s ashes after they went missing from his room. Piers Growcott said he could not face picking up the ashes from the funeral parlour for months. When he did eventually bring them home, they were taken from his room while he was eating in his kitchen. Ref:130125-6

Asbestos in the flat of an elderly and visually impaired man was not removed more than two months after it was first discovered. 71-year-old Raymond Rackley, contacted Slough Borough Council in April after he noticed his airing cupboard was leaking. When the council contractor Osborne visited his flat in Pennine Road in May, it discovered asbestos in the walls and ceiling. Ref:130083-2

The Princess Royal got involved with a major conservation exercise taking place on the River Thames. Princess Ann dropped in on the Royal Swan Upping flotilla as checks were carried out on the mute swan population. Ref:130076-2

A row erupted over a group of homeless people who were ordered to move their camp from land outside a church in Slough’s town centre. Two homeless men set up camp outside St Ethelberts Catholic Church in Wellington Street for about three months, but over time six more joined them, and they were then all served notice. Ref:130097-11

More than 100 painters captured Windsor Castle in an outdoor painting competition. The En Plein Air open-air competition saw amateur and professional artists spend six-and-a-half hours in the castle grounds painting. Following the competition, the artists set up a street art gallery in Windsor Royal Shopping. Ref:130086-16