Slough Borough Council hosting workshops on private rental licensing scheme plans

Two new licensing schemes to tackle issues like anti-social behaviour, overcrowding and sub-standard accommodation in the private rented sector are being proposed by Slough Borough Council.

The aim of the schemes is to allow the council to focus action against landlords who ignore their responsibilities while providing light touch regulation for those who are compliant.

Public consultation workshops explaining the proposals will be held on Thursday, January 10 at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and then again at 6pm to 8pm.

A session for tenants will be held from 2pm to 6pm at The Curve in William Street on Tuesday, January 15.

Managing or estate agents and landlords are invited to a workshop at The Curve from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, January 17.

Contact 01753 875540 or privatesectorhousing@slough.gov.uk to book a place or for further information.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/licensingconsultation for a consultation pack.