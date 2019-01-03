Express review of the year: October

WINDSOR: Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank depart in a horse-drawn carriage on their wedding day in Windsor.

SLOUGH: A quick-thinking member of the public helped paramedics rescue an injured driver following a crash in Bath Road. Ash Lamba, 61, had to be revived by two paramedics who broke the window of his car to save him. Ref:130478-1

WINDSOR: The famous landmarks of Windsor were immortalised in a new version of Monopoly. Windsor Castle, the Windsor and Slough Express and Victoria Barracks all featured on the iconic board game. Ref:130440-75

WINDSOR: Swimmers made a splash at Windsor Lions’ annual Swimathon. The event raised more than £7000 for good causes in the Royal Borough. Ref:130477-8

WINDSOR: A paving stone was unveiled in the Bachelors Acre Memorial Garden to commemorate a Windsor-born First World War hero. Lieutenant Colonel Harry Greenwood was awarded the Victoria Cross a century ago for performing an act of valour. Ref:130512-78

WINDSOR: Tributes were paid to a ‘selfless’ and ‘dependable’ Windsor teenager who died following a night out at university in Bath on Thursday, October 11. Police are treating Charlie Godfrey’s death death as ‘unexplained’ but it is believed he accidentally fell into the water after returning from a night out.

DATCHET: Tributes were paid to long-serving councillor Jesse Grey who died suddenly aged 77. A civic service recognising the Datchet resident’s contribution to the borough took place at St Edward’s RC Church in Windsor. Ref:130517-43

WINDSOR: An exhibition showcasing the wedding outfits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on display at Windsor Castle. Prince George’s uniform and Princess Charlotte’s dress also formed part of the exhibition. Credit: Royal Collection Trust

CIPPENHAM: An inquest found that a 36-year-old man from Cippenham who drove the wrong way down the M4 and crashed head on into a van died as a result of ‘misadventure’. Darran Walker, of Two Mile Drive, became embroiled in a police chase down the M4 westbound on December 8, 2016. Ref:127227-15