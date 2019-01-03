Time capsule buried at construction site of The Centre in Farnham Road

A Mars bar, historic photographs and a Slough Half Marathon medal were among a variety of items buried in a time capsule at the site of Slough Borough Council’s new flagship leisure centre.

Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) and cabinet member for leisure and environment (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) attended the event at the construction site of The Centre in Farnham Road on Friday, December 14.

The ceremony was held to mark the burial of a small piece of Slough’s leisure history

They were joined by students and staff from Slough Centre Nursery and Herschel Grammar School and representatives from the council, Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), leisure provider Everyone Active and Morgan Sindall.

Ivor Goodsite, the construction industry’s mascot, who teaches students safety tips, also made an appearance.

SUR, which is undertaking the building project, is a development partnership between Slough Borough Council and developers Morgan Sindall.

The Centre, which is due to open to the public in spring, will include a 25m and eight lane swimming pool with a viewing gallery, a 15m x 8.5m teaching pool with moveable floor, a poolside sauna and steam room, a four court sports hall with specialist LED lit flooring, a 115 station gym, three exercise studios and a cafe.

Cllr Swindlehurst said: “Whether in its original incarnation as a community centre for workers on the Slough Trading Estate in the 1930s, a more modern community centre in the 1990s or next as our flagship leisure facility, the site has served the residents of Slough brilliantly.”

Cllr Anderson added: “The Centre leisure facility is fast approaching completion and I become more and more impressed every time I visit.

“It will join Arbour Park, Slough Ice Arena, Salt Hill Activity Centre and Langley Leisure to complete our impressive provision of state-of-the-art leisure facilities in the town.

SUR manager Andy Howell said: “The Centre is shaping up to be a great new leisure facility for local people and the time capsule is a fantastic way of capturing a moment in time of Slough.

The Centre will be managed by the council’s leisure provider, Everyone Active, which began a 10-year partnership with the council in June 2017.

Everyone Active area contract manager Sally Thomas-Ellis said: “The launch of The Centre is going to be a big moment for the local community and it’s pleasing that a little bit of this town’s history is going to be part of its future moving forward.”