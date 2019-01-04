Ten-year-old boy delivers Christmas presents to hospital children

A campaign to deliver Christmas gifts to children in hospital, inspired by a 10-year-old boy from Slough, has seen more than 1,000 presents donated.

For three years, Alfie Whittingham, of Rochford Gardens and his mum Louise Nelson have been gathering donations and dropping them off for children at Wexham Park Hospital.

Alfie suffers from supraventricular tachycardia and atrial ectopic tachycardia, which affect the heart.

Three years ago, Alfie’s condition and time spent in and out of hospital inspired him to spread some festive cheer to children spending Christmas in hospital.

A total of 1,001 presents were donated for last month’s campaign, compared to nearly 700 in 2017 and about 250 in 2016.

Due to the campaign’s growing success, Alfie and his parents decided to drop off presents at the University Hospital Southampton, the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Royal Brompton Hospital in London, as well as Wexham Park.

Thanking donors on the campaign’s Facebook page, Louise said: “You’ve helped make Alfie’s Christmas Wish come true for the third year running and it’s got bigger and bigger every year meaning we help more children who are in hospital this Christmas.”