Pets corner: Socks at RSPCA Hillingdon

Sweet Socks came into our care through no fault of his own, accompanied by his older brothers.

This warm-hearted boy loves to be fussed, and especially enjoys head and chin rubs, rubbing back against you in return.

Socks has a very loving nature but he can be very shy, especially with new people as he has been moved around a lot.

Socks is looking for a quiet forever home that will give him the time he needs to settle in comfortably and allow him to come out of his shell, so that he can show you how caring and kind he really is.

Socks can live with older children and possibly another cat as he is used to the company of his brothers.

Is there space in your heart and on your sofa for lovely Socks?

For more information, please call RSPCA Hillingdon Branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk