Express review of the year: December

11:00AM, Saturday 05 January 2019
As 2018 drew to a close, plans for a major new sports and aquatics centre at Eton College were approved, Christmas cheer was in the air in Windsor as the reindeer parade returned to town, and Slough FC nearly caused a deserved upset against League 1 Gillingham in the FA Cup. Windsor Castle was also decorated for the festive season.
At around 4.10pm on Monday there was a collision between the pedestrian in her late teens and a red skip lorry on the A355, Farnham Road and Funival Avenue.